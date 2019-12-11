John ‘Buzz’ Rugenstein, 67
John “Buzz” Rugenstein, 67, of Fairmount, North Dakota, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Sanford Medical Center in Fargo, North Dakota, surrounded by his loving family.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, followed by a prayer service at 7 p.m. at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home in Wahpeton, North Dakota. Visitation will continue from 10-11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, followed by his funeral service at 11 a.m. at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Fairmount. Father Scott Sautner will officiate the service.
John was born on Sept. 18, 1952 to Bertwill and Matilda (Nelson) Rugenstein in Utica, Michigan. He graduated from Lake Wales High School in Lake Wales, Florida, in 1971. John was married to Kathleen Hruza on July 10, 1976 in Lidgerwood, North Dakota, and the couple made their home in Fairmount, North Dakota. He was employed as a beekeeper and drove truck locally hauling sugar beets, corn, and fertilizer. He became self-employed as Buzzy’s Bees in 1996.
John enjoyed hunting, fishing, trap shooting, darts, and NASCAR. He also enjoyed reloading his own ammunition.
He is survived by his wife, Kathy Rugenstein, Fairmount; his son, Gary, (Billie Jo Johnson) Rugenstein, Fairmount; his daughter, Kayla (Mark) DeFries, Elbow Lake, Minnesota; his grandchildren, Carson and Cayson Rugenstein of Fairmount, and Benjamin, Kaylee, and Rachel DeFries of Elbow Lake; and his extended grandchildren, Josh, Sam, Tristan, and Courtney.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bertwill and Matilda Rugenstein; and his grandparents, Albert and Mary Rugenstein and Nels and Margaret Nelson.
Arrangements are entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.