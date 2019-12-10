John ‘Buzz’ Rugenstein, 67

John “Buzz” Rugenstein, 67, of Fairmount, North Dakota, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Sanford Medical Center in Fargo, North Dakota.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, followed by a prayer service at 7 p.m. at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home in Wahpeton, North Dakota. Visitation will continue from 10-11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, followed by his funeral service at 11 a.m. at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Fairmount. Father Scott Sautner will officiate the service.

Arrangements are entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home.

To plant a tree in memory of John Rugenstein as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries