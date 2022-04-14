John C. Hunkins, Sr., 78

John C. Hunkins Sr. died Feb. 4, 2022, at age 78.

John had Parkinson’s disease which progressed rapidly the last couple years. John died peacefully under the care of his children and nursing staff at Chosen Valley Care Center in Chatfield, Minnesota.

A celebration of life service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 6, 2022, with visitation and luncheon to follow at Christ Episcopal Church in Woodbury, Minnesota.

John was born in Breckenridge, Minnesota, to George and Florence (nee Ambers), and youngest brother of the four children: George, Richard and Philip. 

He spent most of his life in West Saint Paul, Minnesota, where he met Jayne (nee Colbeth) in December 1964 at Ascension Episcopal Church on the West Side. They married on June 25, 1966 at Ascension Episcopal Church.

In 1963, John enlisted in the U.S. Army, and was honorably discharged in 1969. He spent his post-Army career working as an electrical technician for Control Data (now General Dynamics). Post-retirement, he and Jayne moved to Inver Grove Heights where he remained until his health declined in 2020. 

John and Jayne were active members of Christ Episcopal Church since early 1970. They enjoyed concerts in the park, shows, traveling, and spending time with their children and grandchildren. John spent time at his hunting shack in Togo, Minnesota. He also rode the MS Bike TRAM for nearly 25 years. 

He is survived by daughter Jennifer (Peter) Lancrete, son John (Lisa) Hunkins Jr., grandchildren Jaylen and Dylan Lancrete and Samantha and Kate Hunkins, and brothers George D (Nella) and Philip (Fran). 

Memorials preferred to Christ Episcopal Church www.christchurch-woodbury.org or donor’s choice.

Full obituary can be viewed at www.mengisfuneralhome.com

