John David Gaukler, 86

John David Gaukler, 86, of Lidgerwood, North Dakota, passed away Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 at his home in Lidgerwood.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. with a prayer service at 7 p.m. at St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church, Geneseo, North Dakota. Visitation will continue 9:30-10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 from followed by the funeral mass at 10:30 a.m. all at the church in Geneseo, North Dakota. Burial with military honors will be at Calvary Cemetery, Lidgerwood, North Dakota.

Frank Family Funeral Home, Lidgerwood, North Dakota, is in charge of the arrangements.

