John F. Heitkamp, 97, of St. Cloud, Minnesota, and formerly of Barney, North Dakota, passed away peacefully, with family by his side, on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, at Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Augusta, Minnesota. Services will be held at a later date.
John was born on Sept. 30, 1925, on the farm in Barney to John and Angeline “Minnie” (Pikarski) Heitkamp. He attended country school at Barney and helped on the family farm. He proudly served as a medic in the U.S. Army during WWII.
John married Marie Rink on Sept. 4, 1952 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Mooreton, North Dakota. They moved to Fargo where he was employed as a carpenter and they later moved to Chandler, Arizona, where he soon retired. They spent winters in Arizona and summers on the lakes in Minnesota.
John enjoyed woodworking, gardening and above all, he treasured spending time with loved ones.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 70 years, Marie; children, Geralyn (Stanley) Musielewicz of Little Falls, Minnesota, Julie Heitkamp of St. Cloud, Mark of Ahwatukee, Arizona, Tami (Karl) Carroll of Gilbert, Arizona; grandchildren, Amy (Jeremy) Kleespies and Lisa (Tom) Henchal; great grandchildren, Caden, Isabelle, Jack and Avery; and sister, Bernice (Gerald) Davis.
He was preceded in death by his parents, infant son, John Curtis; granddaughter, Karen Musielewicz; brothers, Wilfred and Sylvester; and sisters, Bernadine Kingston and Ann Greenheck.
Arrangements are with Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud.
