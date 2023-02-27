John F. Heitkamp, 97

John F. Heitkamp, 97, of St. Cloud, Minnesota, and formerly of Barney, North Dakota, passed away peacefully, with family by his side, on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, at Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Augusta, Minnesota. Services will be held at a later date.

