John Francis Haire, 87
John Francis Haire, 87, passed away peacefully on Feb 9, 2023 at his home in McCauleyville, Minnesota.
Visitation will be held from 5-6:30 p.m., Wednesday, Feb.15, 2023, with a prayer service at 6:30 p.m., at Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home in Breckenridge, Minnesota. Visitation will continue at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb.16, 2023, at St. Thomas Catholic Church in Kent, Minnesota, followed by the funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. Father Leo Moenkedick will be officiating the funeral Mass. Burial will be held at a later date in St. Thomas Catholic Cemetery in Kent. His services will also be live streamed and available on his obituary page.
John was born on Dec. 2, 1935, in Breckenridge, Minnesota, to Jerome Haire, Sr., and Frances (Wicklein) Haire. He attended school in Kent, and graduated from Breckenridge High School in 1953. After high school, he entered the U.S. Army and was honorably discharged in 1961.
On Nov. 27, 1963, he was united in marriage to Maureen Clark in Kent. They made their home and raised their two daughters in McCauleyville, near Kent. They farmed there until their retirement in 1988. After retirement, he continued his love of farming working for area farmers. Maureen preceded him in death Aug. 30, 2003.
John’s faith and his family were very important to him. He was a member of St. Thomas Catholic Church in Kent. John and Maureen made many memories at the cabin on Otter Tail Lake. His pride and joy were his children and grandchildren. He loved hearing about what was going on in their lives and it brought him great joy and pride to see them happy. He especially enjoyed being able to watch his children and grandchildren participate in sporting events and school activities. John was a lover of sports, he was very knowledgeable about football, basketball and baseball. The Twins and Vikings were close to his heart.
John was always a farmer at heart; he loved the land and the agriculture community. Driving around looking at crops with family or riding in his ranger on a sunny afternoon were enjoyable to him. Soaking in the sunshine and being outside in the fresh air were very relaxing to him. John’s deck was known as a gathering place for his friends to enjoy a cocktail at 5 O’clock … no invitation necessary, just stop by if you were driving past. He was fortunate to have the most incredible neighbors who became lifelong friends.
He is survived by his two daughters, Kathleen (Jeff) Bolme, rural Abercrombie, and Kris (Kelly) Hasbargen, Abercrombie. He’s also survived by grandchildren, Alyssa (Brian) Heinz, Ryan (Morgan) Bolme, and Paige Hasbargen; and great grandchildren, Harlie and Laynie Heinz; sister-in-laws, Joanne Haire, Jo Haire and Carol Haire; and many nieces and nephews. He was looking forward to baby Bolme arriving in June.
He is preceded in death by his wife Maureen; parents; great grandson, Hayden Heinz; brothers, Jerome Haire Sr., Roger Haire, and Richard Haire; sisters, Marion Haire, Margaret Gust, Jane Haire, Helen Buth, and Rebecca Knosalla.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home.
