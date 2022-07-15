John Frederick Cline Jr., 85

John F. Cline Jr., 85, resident of Battle Lake, Minnesota, died on July 12, 2022 at PioneerCare Center in Fergus Falls.
A Service of Christian Burial will take place at 11 a.m. Monday, July 18, 2022, at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church in Battle Lake. Visitation will take place from 9:30-11 a.m. at the church. Interment will take place immediately following the service at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Cemetery.
John Fredrick Cline Jr. was born on Feb. 25, 1937 in Fargo, North Dakota, to John Fredrick Sr. and Melva Alona (Ulness) Cline. He grew up in Breckenridge, Minnesota, where he completed grade school and high school. He was baptized and confirmed at Breckenridge Lutheran Church. He then enlisted in the United States Army in 1957 and was honorably discharged in 1963. Following his discharge, he attended the Kentucky School of Embalming.
He married Lois Ambach of Hankinson, North Dakota, and they had two children.
John enjoyed both playing sports and being a spectator of them throughout his life. Baseball was his favorite. He enjoyed movies throughout his life attending them at times alone from the age of 4 or 5. He operated his own businesses, a resort, a bar, a repair business, and later in life he worked as a salesman.
John retired at 61 and enjoyed reading, watching TV (sports), and keeping his lawn manicured. He adored dogs and cats and loved to blow snow from the driveway with either his own dog or the neighbor’s right behind him. He always helped with the house chores and enjoyed the grandkids’ visits as well as relatives and friends. Other activities included cross country skiing, boating, swimming, and grilling his beef. He and Lois travelled all over the United States, Mexico, Europe and Norway.
John is survived by his wife, Lois; children: Lawson William (Mary) Cline of Glencoe, Minnesota, and JJ (Anne) Cline of Battle Lake; six grandchildren: Nicholas (Rachel) Cline of Kenyon, Minnesota, Alexander Cline of Hutchinson, Minnesota, Kaitlynn Cline of Robbinsdale, Minnesota, Courtney Cline of St. Paul, Minnesota, Shannon Cline of Glencoe, and Dr. David “DJ” Cline of Rochester, Minnesota; three great-grandchildren: Jaxson, Ava and Adrian Cline; and one sibling, Jim Cline.
He was preceded in death by his parents: John Fredrick Sr. and Melva Alona Cline, sister, Claudeen Naffziger.
Glende Nilson Funeral Home of Battle Lake is in charge of arrangements.
