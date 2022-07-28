John James Wanek, 86

John James Wanek, 86, of Breckenridge, Minnesota, passed away on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at the Leach Home in Wahpeton, North Dakota.

A private, family graveside service will be held in the coming days at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Breckenridge. Father Leo Moenkedick will be officiating the services. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests all memorials to be mailed to Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home, Breckenridge.

