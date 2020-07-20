John Penner, 64

John Penner, 64, of Moorhead, Minnes, passed away at Sanford Medical Center, Fargo, North Dakota, on Monday, July 13, 2020.

Visitation will be held from 1-2 p.m. Thursday, July 23, 2020, followed by his funeral service at 2 p.m. at Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home in Breckenridge. Burial will be held at Riverside Cemetery in Breckenridge.

John Martin Penner was born on Sept. 30, 1955, to Martin and Shirley (Nelson) Penner in Billings, Montana. After graduating high school, John joined the U.S. Navy and worked on computer software while being stationed in Norfolk, Virginia, on active duty.

In 1991, John suffered a massive stroke leaving him permanently disabled. Despite this, he continued to enjoy many of his favorite hobbies including watching WWE, watching the Vikings and Breckenridge Cowboy football games, and riding on his scooter. He loved going to church on Sundays and cherished being a grandpa.

He was preceded in death by his parents; Martin and Shirley Penner; and sister, Caryl Penner.

John is survived by his children, Martin (Erika) Penner and Natasha Penner; brothers, Neil (Kay) Penner and Robert (Marina) Penner; grandchildren, Bryce and Ayden Penner, Penelope and Kaiden Erickson, and one grandchild on the way; and many loving nieces and nephews.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home, Breckenridge.

