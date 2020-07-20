John Penner, 64, of Moorhead, Minnes, passed away at Sanford Medical Center, Fargo, North Dakota, on Monday, July 13, 2020.
Visitation will be held from 1-2 p.m. Thursday, July 23, 2020, followed by his funeral service at 2 p.m. at Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home in Breckenridge. Burial will be held at Riverside Cemetery in Breckenridge.
John Martin Penner was born on Sept. 30, 1955, to Martin and Shirley (Nelson) Penner in Billings, Montana. After graduating high school, John joined the U.S. Navy and worked on computer software while being stationed in Norfolk, Virginia, on active duty.
In 1991, John suffered a massive stroke leaving him permanently disabled. Despite this, he continued to enjoy many of his favorite hobbies including watching WWE, watching the Vikings and Breckenridge Cowboy football games, and riding on his scooter. He loved going to church on Sundays and cherished being a grandpa.
He was preceded in death by his parents; Martin and Shirley Penner; and sister, Caryl Penner.
John is survived by his children, Martin (Erika) Penner and Natasha Penner; brothers, Neil (Kay) Penner and Robert (Marina) Penner; grandchildren, Bryce and Ayden Penner, Penelope and Kaiden Erickson, and one grandchild on the way; and many loving nieces and nephews.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home, Breckenridge.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.