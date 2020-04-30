John T. Rick, 81, of Wahpeton, North Dakota, passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020 in his home. 

A private family service will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home, PO Box 6, Wahpeton, ND 58074.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home.

