Jolene Dodd, 71
Jolene Dodd, 71, Wahpeton, North Dakota, died Friday, Feb. 10, 2023 at St. Francis Nursing Home in Breckenridge, Minnesota.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 17, 2023 at Zion Lutheran Church, Ashley, North Dakota, led by Pastor Deb Cantrell and Pastor Ken Adams. Burial follows at the Church Cemetery. Organist will be Steve Glaesmann and usher will be Lana Schaunaman.
Everyone who loved Jolene will be considered honorary bearers.
Urn Bearer will be Donald Kosel of Ashley.
Jolene Jocelyn Pfeifle, daughter of Ida (Iszler) and Arthur Pfeifle, was born May 3, 1951 at Eureka, South Dakota. She was brought up on a farm south of Danzig, attended rural school and Ashley High School, Class of 1969. She then lived with her sister, Elda Thurn, in Jamestown where she was employed as a Certified Nurses Aide (CAN).
Jolene married Harry Dodd at Ashley on Aug. 13, 1977. They lived in Jamestown, North Dakota, until October 1980 when they relocated to Anaconda, Montana. In April 1985, the Dodds relocated to Ashley where they owned and operated the Ashley Café for 13 years. Harry cooked and Jolene dealt with the public.
September 1998, the family moved to Wahpeton and Jolene worked as a CNA at St. Francis Nursing Home until her retirement due to health reasons in 2010. Since May 2020, she had resided at the St. Francis Home. Jolene was a member of Zion Lutheran Church. She enjoyed collecting cookie jars, visiting casinos, bowling, throwing darts, visiting, and family vacations.
Jolene is survived by Harry, her husband of 45 years; her son, Andy (JoAnn) Dodd, of Wahpeton; her brother, Duane Pfeifle, of Wahpeton; and her sister-in-law, Mabel Pfeifle, of Fargo.
She was preceded in death by her father, Arthur, on July 29, 1983; her mother, Ida, on May 23, 1997; her sister, Elda; and her brother, Jerome.
Services are in care of Carlsen-Lien Chapel of Ashley. (www.MillerLienFH.com)
