Jon O. Reber, 81, of Foxhome, Minnesota, passed away peacefully surrounded by family in the early morning of March 1, 2023.
Jon's funeral service will be held Sunday, March 5, 2023, at New Life Lutheran Church in Rothsay, Minnesota. Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. with his funeral service beginning at 2 p.m. and officiated by Pastor Randy Whitehead. A live stream of Jon's service will be available on the funeral home’s website.
Jon Otto Reber was born June 14, 1941, to Fred and Lonie (Albrecht) Reber in Nielson Township, Wilkin County, Minnesota. He attended Wilkin County School District No. 40. In 1954 his family moved to Breckenridge where he graduated from Breckenridge High School.
After graduation, Jon enlisted in the U.S. Army where he proudly served at Fort Riley, Kansas, for three years before being honorably discharged.
Following his discharge, Jon began driving truck full time, a career which he would continue for over 50 years before retiring in 2017 to his farm near Foxhome, Minnesota.
On June 3, 1967, Jon married Gail Alice Van Tassel at Breckenridge Lutheran Church. They shared 55 years of marriage and nine children.
Jon enjoyed seeing the country through the windshield of his truck, and he especially loved it when his family could join him on the road. His favorite destinations were Montana and California. After his retirement, he filled his days with more leisurely hobbies that included model trains, woodworking, talking with strangers, laughing at a good joke, and tinkering with anything that was broken. He especially loved spending time with his grandchildren.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Fred and Lonie, and his younger brother Daniel “Mike” Reber.
Jon is survived by his bride Gail; children Susan (Martin) McCormack of Redmond, Oregon; Ann (Aaron) Millis of Helena, Montana; Alicia (Cort) Jensen of Helena, Montana; John (Heather) Reber of Rothsay; Brianna (Marcus) Erickson of Moorhead, Minnesota; Maria (Matt) May of Custer, South Dakota; Ashley (Eric Geisner) Reber of Custer; Elizabeth Ringquist of Moorhead; and Alexandra (Chris) Friese of Moorhead; and 16 grandchildren. Jon is also survived by his sisters, Janice Grannes of Des Moines, Iowa; Judy (Stan) Fure of Bella Vista, Arizona; and Karen Halvorson of Weslaco, Texas.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home.
