Jon O. Reber, 81

Jon O. Reber, 81, of Foxhome, Minnesota, passed away peacefully surrounded by family in the early morning of March 1, 2023.

Jon's funeral service will be held Sunday, March 5, 2023, at New Life Lutheran Church in Rothsay, Minnesota. Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. with his funeral service beginning at 2 p.m. and officiated by Pastor Randy Whitehead. A live stream of Jon's service will be available on the funeral home’s website. 

