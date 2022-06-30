Purchase Access

Sept. 17, 1941 - June 27, 2022

JoNell Murack, 80, Fargo, North Dakota, died Monday, June 27, in her home.

A celebration of life will be from 3:30-6:30 p.m. Saturday, July 9, at Boulger Funeral Home in Fargo.

Arrangements by Boulger Funeral Home and Celebration of Life Center.

