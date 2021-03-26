Joseph “Joe” Hulne, 101, of Breckenridge, Minnesota, formerly of Kent, Minnesota, passed away on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at his home under the care of CHI Health at Home Hospice. 

Visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m. Sunday, March 28, 2021 with a prayer service at 4:30 p.m. and a Rosary at 5 p.m. at St. Thomas Catholic Church in Kent, Minnesota.  Visitation will continue at the church on Monday, March 29, 2021 from 1-2 p.m. followed by his Mass of Christian Burial at 2 p.m.  Burial will be at St. Thomas Catholic Cemetery.  A live stream of both services will be available on the funeral home’s website. 

Arrangements have been entrusted to Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home, Breckenridge.

