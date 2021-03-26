Joseph “Joe” Hulne, 101, of Breckenridge, Minnesota, formerly of Kent, Minnesota, passed away on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at his home under the care of CHI Health at Home Hospice.
Visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m. Sunday, March 28, 2021 with a prayer service at 4:30 p.m. and a Rosary at 5 p.m. at St. Thomas Catholic Church in Kent, Minnesota. Visitation will continue at the church on Monday, March 29, 2021 from 1-2 p.m. followed by his Mass of Christian Burial at 2 p.m. Burial will be at St. Thomas Catholic Cemetery. A live stream of both services will be available on the funeral home’s website.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home, Breckenridge.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.