Joseph Laudert, 71
Joseph Andrew Laudert, 71, was born Feb. 19, 1948 in Fargo, North Dakota, to Wallace and Grace (Olson) Laudert. He passed away peacefully in his sleep at the home of his mother-in-law at rural LaMars Township, Richland County, Fairmount, North Dakota, on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26 at Trinity Lutheran Church, Lisbon, North Dakota. It will be followed by a 10:30 a.m. funeral service at the church. Interment will be held at Oakwood Cemetery, Lisbon.
Arrangements entrusted to Armstrong Funeral Home, Lisbon.
