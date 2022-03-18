Purchase Access

Joyce Bach, 85

Joyce (Johnson) Bach, 85, of Breckenridge, Minnesota, passed away Friday, March 18, 2022, surrounded by her loving family, at St. Catherine’s Nursing Home, Wahpeton, North Dakota.

Service information is pending with Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home, please check the website at www.josephvertinandsons.com, for upcoming service updates.

