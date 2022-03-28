Joyce (Johnson) Bach, 85, of Breckenridge, Minnesota, passed away Friday, March 18, 2022, at St. Catherine’s Nursing Home, Wahpeton, North Dakota.
Visitation will be held at Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home in Breckenridge, from 1-2 p.m. Wednesday, April 6, 2022, followed by the memorial service at 2 p.m. Father Leo Moenkedick will be officiating the service. Burial will be held in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, Breckenridge. A live stream of the service will be available at www.josephvertinandsons.com, under her obituary page.
Joyce Johnson was born Jan. 3, 1937, in Wheaton, Minnesota, to Einar and Dagny (Pearson) Johnson. She grew up in White Rock, South Dakota, and began school there, and then graduated high school in Wheaton in 1955. She worked for the bank in Rosholt for a few years.
Joyce met Frank Bach while attending a dance on New Year’s Eve at the Pavilion in Breckenridge. They dated for a year and were married at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Fairmount, North Dakota, Dec. 25, 1961. They farmed for a few years near Campbell, Minnesota, before moving to Breckenridge. She worked a few different jobs including Mister Donut, Montgomery Wards, Federal Crop Insurance, Minn-Dak, as well as 3M. The job she enjoyed most though was the many years she did daycare in her home. Joyce loved little kids and they loved her. Frank was diagnosed with cancer and passed away on Aug. 21, 1974.
Joyce loved plants; at one point, she had a house full. Nothing brought her more joy than bringing “sick or ignored” plants back to life. She loved to drink coffee and chat with people and getting to know them.
Joyce will be missed by her children, Tony (Barbara) Bach, Kelli (Dennis) Larson; 12 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; sisters, Shirley Torgeson, Ruby Burgess, Darlene Stephenson, and Bonnie Fedders; and many nieces, nephews, and other family members.
She was preceded in death by her husband of almost 13 years, Frank Carl Bach, and parents, Carl Einar Johnson and Dagny Martha (Pearson) Johnson.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests all memorials be made to CHI-Health at Home and Hospice, donate online here: chihealthathome.info/.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home.
