Joyce M. Brophy, 89
Joyce M. Brophy, 89, of Wahpeton, North Dakota, passed away Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at St. Catherine’s Living Center in Wahpeton.
A memorial service will be held at United Church of Christ in Wahpeton, at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 23, 2022, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Pastor Ken Adams will officiate.
Joyce was born at Pingree, North Dakota on May 1, 1932, to Marshall E. and Ethel M (Delger) Dunwoodie. She grew up on a farm there and graduated from Pingree High School in 1950.
She worked as a phone operator after high school, until she went back to the farm to help there. Joyce married Bernard (Mike) Brophy on Oct. 29, 1952, and they began their family in Jamestown. Four children were born to them. They moved to Wahpeton so Mike could attend school, and later returned to Jamestown, where he had an electronics shop and she worked part-time as a Nurse’s Aide and took care of their growing family. In 1967 the family returned to Wahpeton, where Mike taught at NDSCS for the next 26 years. While being mainly a housewife and stay-at-home mom, Joyce often worked as a Nurse’s Aide or Home Health Aide and helped with office mailings at the college.
Joyce loved to craft. She always had a crochet project in hand, until her fingers betrayed her. She did beautiful sewing projects, including lovely and award-winning baptismal gowns for her grandchildren. She made wreaths and baskets for holiday decorations and sold them at craft sales. She enjoyed gardening and yard work, biking and swimming. She swam in the Prairie Rose State games in Grand Forks in 1990 and won a medal! She enjoyed traveling around the country in their motor home when Mike was in archery tournaments. They would stop and visit relatives all over, and make new friends, too. She also enjoyed world travel with Mike, visiting Thailand, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand and Spain, among other destinations. Joyce was an active supporter of her church. She made many banners for the church. She was always on hand to help with baking pies and pancake breakfasts.
She is survived by her his children, Julie (Jon) Sutphen of LeSueur, Minnesota, Robin (Jacki) Brophy of Fargo, Jeanne (Dan) Smith of Ramsey, Minnesota, grandchildren, Paul (Maggie) Sutphen, Jenni (Mike Ward) Brophy, Brittany (Mick Johnson) Sutphen, Rachel (Adam) Johnson, Drew Sutphen, Caitlyn Brophy and Daniel Smith and two great-grandchildren, River and Harlan, and many nieces and nephews.
Joyce was preceded in death by her husband, Bernard Michael Brophy, her parents; Marshall and Ethel Dunwoodie, her sister Neomi (Wendy) Zink, her brother Robert (Eleanor) Dunwoodie, and her son Harlen James Brophy.
The family wishes to express their sincere thanks to all the staff at St. Catherine’s of Wahpeton for the care they extended to our mother and grandmother.
In lieu of flowers or memorials, please consider a donation to United Church of Christ of Wahpeton or Relay for Life.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home, Wahpeton.
