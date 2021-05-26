Joyce Marilyn (Norton) Barankiewicz, 88, beloved Mother, Grandmother, Sister, Auntie and Friend, passed away on April 8, 2021, painlessly and peacefully, in New Hope, Minnesota.
She was born Sept. 11, 1932 in Breckenridge, Minnesota, to parents Donovan H. Norton and Lydia (Pronge) Norton. Joyce grew up with her three siblings (Donovan, Neil, Marleen), in the town of her birth, graduating from Breckenridge Public High School with the class of 1950. Her class yearbook describes her popularity perfectly. She was very active in both drama and music and had a beautifully trained soprano voice.
Following her graduation from high school, Joyce began a brief career working in Minneapolis, where she met and married Joseph Barankiewicz. After a brief period of living in California, she and husband moved back to Minneapolis where they raised five children.
Joyce was born with a GREAT sense of humor which she shared with everyone. She was one fun person! She always appreciated the strong religious background she received from the local First Methodist Church.
After her children had left the nest, she held various positions mainly in the food industry. Some of her favorite hobbies were sewing beautiful hand-made items and baking delicious cookies (better than Norton’s Bakery!) which she enjoyed gifting to family and friends. Her generosity was well-known. She had a great love of books, especially mysteries and was an avid reader.
Joyce loved going to her sister’s and brother-in-law’s lake cabin in northern Minnesota. She and her sister would enjoy a glass of wine out on the deck while harmonizing on songs from the 40’s, 50’s and 60’s plus a zillion hymns.Joyce will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Her life will be celebrated by her immediate family in a private ceremony late summer.
