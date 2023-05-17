Joyce Tischer, 94
Joyce May Tischer of Breckenridge, Minnesota, passed away Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Twin Town Villa in Breckenridge.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, May 18, at Joseph Vertin and Sons in Breckenridge, with a 7 p.m. prayer service. Her funeral will be at 11 a.m. Friday, May 19 at Grace Lutheran Church in Breckenridge, with a visitation one hour prior to the service. Pastor Ross Fritz will officiate the service. Interment will be later in the day at Fairview Memorial Gardens in Wahpeton, North Dakota.
Joyce May Sturgess was born the oldest of four children to William John and Dorothy (Leavitt) Sturgess on May 26, 1928. She was baptized on April 30, 1930, at Bethany Methodist Church, Lamars, North Dakota. She attended Greendale Township School. Her education continued at Hankinson High School, where she graduated in 1946. She rode the Galloping Goose train to Valley City Teachers College, where she earned her teacher’s certification. She taught for two years in a country school north of Great Bend, North Dakota.
Joyce was confirmed on April 23, 1948, at Great Bend Lutheran Church. She married Reuben Tischer on April 30, 1948, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Hankinson, North Dakota. Joyce taught one more year after marrying Reuben.
They farmed for ten years south of Fairmount, North Dakota. They then moved to Breckenridge where they raised their family of five sons. Joyce enjoyed gardening and worked for Emery’s Greenhouse every spring for 34 years. She also worked for the Breckenridge School System as a teacher’s aide and in food service. In addition, she and Reuben were chaperones at the Breckenridge Teen Canteen for many years.
After she retired, she continued to work part-time, altering clothing, in-home ironing, cleaning at MinnKota Ag offices, and acting as an Election Judge. She also worked as needed at the Greenhouse and the School. She continued working at MinnKota Ag until she entered Twin Town Villa in February 2022. She was very active in her church, serving in the Lutheran Women’s Missionary League, secretary for the church council, and many other volunteer committees and activities.
She loved her family very much, including her sons and all of the daughters-in-law, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Her hobbies included gardening, cleaning, embroidery, reading and quilt making. She was able to travel to England twice (1989 and 2013) and reconnected with her father’s family. She was able to celebrate her 88th birthday with her English relatives. She was very proud of her English heritage.
Joyce is survived by her sons, Douglas (Kathy Simmons, Moorhead), Ronald (Marilee), Dean (Trudy), and Calvin all of Breckenridge/Wahpeton, and daughter-in-law, Sheri Tischer of Stillwater, Minnesota; 11 grandchildren, Heidi (Dylan) Irish, Jeremy (Karensa) Tischer, Jesse (Maureen) Tischer, Lindsey Tischer (Jesse Nease), Lisa Ehlers (Matt Reeve), Shawn Tischer (Lindsay Case), Travis Tischer, Dylan Tischer, Ethan Tischer, Cameron Tischer & Carmen Tischer; eight great-grandchildren, Samira Sadat (Zach O’Brien), Jack Sadat, Ariana Sadat, Hayden Tischer, Sydney Tischer, Andrew Tischer, William Tischer and Vincenzo Nease; and many special nieces and nephews that held a big place in her heart.
She was preceded in death by parents, John and Dorothy Sturgess; her loving husband of 40 years, Reuben; infant daughter, Lois; son, Leon; daughter-in-law, Donna Tischer; sisters, Janice (Dale) Deike, Jean (Bob) Chartrand; and brother, Jack (Donna) Sturgess.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that you plant a flower in remembrance of Joyce, donate to the Richland Wilkin Food Pantry, or any other charity of your choosing.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home.
