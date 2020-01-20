Juan David Luna, 49
Juan David Luna, 49, Wahpeton, North Dakota, passed away Monday, January 13, 2020 at his home.
Visitation will be from 2-3 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020 followed by his funeral service at 3 p.m. at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home in Wahpeton. Pastor Michael Miller will officiate the service.
Juan David Luna, affectionately known as “David,” was born Dec. 31, 1970, to Armando Belmarez and Olga Luna in Crystal City, Texas. He grew up and attended school in Crystal City and later moved to Wahpeton to pursue field work in the area.
In 1995, David met Sheila Muller in Wahpeton and from this relationship, Juan was blessed with a son, Jordan David Muller. During this time, Juan worked at Brushvale Seed Co. to provide for their family until 2001.
On Aug. 21, 2004, David was united in marriage to Brenda Johnson at United Pentecostal Church. From this union, David was blessed with another son, Jonathan David Luna.
Despite being on disability, David had a passion for yard work and landscaping and when he could, was outside working on the yard maintenance. He was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan and enjoyed going to heavy metal concerts, always bringing home a souvenir concert T-shirt. Some of David’s favorite memories were spent with his family and friends during cookouts and his time with his children as a stay-at-home dad.
He is preceded in death by his father, Armando Belmarez; infant daughter, Emilie Luna; and his brother, Adam Alcozer.
David is survived by his caring wife, Brenda Luna, Wahpeton; sons, Jordan Muller, Breckenridge, Minnesota, and Jonathan Luna, Wahpeton; brothers, Mark (Saby) Luna, Paul (Michelle) Luna, Jose Alcozer Jr., Moses Alcozer, Eric Alcozer, and Jose Ozuna Alcozer; sisters, Cloe Sambrano and Joanna (Devyn) Steckler; mother, Olga Luna; his stepfather, Cipriano Sambrano Jr., and many loving nieces and nephews
Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home.
