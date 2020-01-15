Juan David Luna, 49

Juan David Luna, 49, Wahpeton, North Dakota, passed away Monday, January 13, 2020 at his home.

Visitation will be from 2-3 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020 followed by his funeral service at 3 p.m. at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home in Wahpeton. Pastor Michael Miller will officiate the service.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home.

