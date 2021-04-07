Juanita Lucille “Nita” Crawford, 53, of Wahpeton, North Dakota, passed away at home April 4, 2021, surrounded by family. Her son, Richard, returned home with his family to care for his mother during her illness.
An all-night wake (gathering of friends and family) will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 8, 2021, at the Optimist Shelter Chahinkapa Park in Wahpeton, North Dakota. A Celebration of Life Ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 9, 2021, at the Optimist Shelter in Chahinkapa Park in Wahpeton, North Dakota. Officiating will be Ray Eastman. The drum group will be the Big Stone Singers.
Urn bearers will be Richard Giles, Brad Bloom, Katrina Lorenzen, and Deztiney Garcia. Interment will be held at the Buffalo Lake Presbyterian Cemetery in Eden, South Dakota.
Juanita was born on Jan. 25, 1968 in Breckenridge, Minnesota, to Richard and Enid (Little Voice) Crawford. She grew up in Wahpeton and later in Sisseton, South Dakota, and graduated from Sisseton High School. After graduation she moved to Watertown, South Dakota and worked at Dakota Sioux Casino – which was a Bingo-only facility at that time.
She met and married Jerry Giles from Dallas, Texas. The couple had two beautiful children and lived in various places in the United States.
Nita returned to Wahpeton where she later met her partner Brad Bloom. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and would visit Texas often. Nita and Brad looked forward to their time camping and days off were spent at Strawberry Lake, Minnesota, with their good friends. She had many talents, one of which was cooking, as well as spending time with family and friends. She anticipated attending the annual bean bag tournament hosted by the Kvidera family each summer.
She had a great sense of humor and loved to laugh. One of her favorite comedians is Jeff Dunham. She was so excited when she had the opportunity to attend his show. Her love of life and family was obvious by her willingness to help and take care of others. Nita was a strong independent woman, working hard all of her life. She worked at Farm City Supply in Breckenridge, Simonson’s in Wahpeton and Fryn’ Pan Restaurant until her illness made it too difficult for her to continue doing what she enjoyed.
She is survived by her children, Richard (Nadia) Giles of The Colony, Texas. Katrina (Bruce) Lorenzen of Wahpeton, North Dakota; two grandchildren – Chayton Giles and Jordan Jenson; four sisters and one brother – Sheila Crawford of Eden, South Dakota, Edna LittleVoice-Crawford, Teri (Wayne) Kvidera, Richard (Deb) Crawford Jr. and Paula (Ken) Bossert all of Wahpeton, North Dakota; 10 nieces and three nephews.
Nita was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Enid Crawford.
The Chilson Funeral Home, Winsted, Minnesota, assisted the family with funeral arrangements.
Online condolences can be directed to www.chilsonfuneralhome.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.