Judith "Judi" Ann Mikkelson, 75

Judith “Judi” Ann Mikkelson, age 75, of Breckenridge, Minnesota, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, surrounded by many of her loving family members, at the St. Francis Nursing Home and under the care of CHI-Health at Home and Hospice, in Breckenridge.
Visitation will be held at 5 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, with a prayer service beginning at 7 p.m., at Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home, Breckenridge. Her funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, with a visitation one hour prior to the service at Faith Lutheran Church in Dwight, North Dakota. Pastor Gordon Lee will be officiating the services. Burial will be held in Faith Lutheran Cemetery, Dwight.
Judi was born on Dec. 9, 1947, in Wahpeton, North Dakota, to George and Doris (Olson) Hollands. She grew up there, attended school in Dwight, and later graduated from Wahpeton High School before furthering her education at the Professional Business Institute in Minneapolis. She was united in marriage to Hugh Mikkelson on Sept. 24, 1965, at Faith Lutheran Church, Dwight, and together they were blessed with four children. They made each home a safe and beautiful haven while living in Long Beach, California, Coronado, California, Minneapolis, and finally, Breckenridge.
Throughout her career, Judi made a significant impact on the lives of others through various roles. She worked at a printing office at the University of Minnesota as a secretary. Her selflessness extended into her careers with the Ambulance Service Inc., Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home, and special education students in the Breckenridge School System. She enjoyed working at Ann's Shoebox and then dedicated herself to the care of many patients at St. Francis Medical Center.
Judi's warm-hearted personality touched everyone she encountered. She was known for never uttering a bad word about anyone and going above and beyond for her family. As a devoted stay-at-home mother for several years, she poured endless love and care into raising her children. Judi also had a passion for fostering children, providing them with a nurturing environment they could call home.
In addition to giving her all to those she loved, Judi possessed an incredible intellect that she humbly carried throughout her life. Her love for learning was matched only by her favorite pastimes. Judi could often be found sipping on Diet Coke while enjoying wrestling matches or engrossed in crossword puzzles, books, and “Jeopardy!” in her spare time. She possessed a unique talent for providing comfort with her gentle touch, as anyone lucky enough to receive one of Grandma’s back scratches can attest.
One of Judi’s greatest joys was riding with the top down in her beloved convertible. She also believed in always having perfectly manicured nails. Judi's musical taste was beautifully diverse, but she held a special admiration for Garth Brooks and Reba McEntire. Their music became a soundtrack to her life, stirring emotions and creating cherished memories.
Judi is survived by her loving family including her daughter, Tara (Glenn) Klostreich of Breckenridge, and their children, Seth (Amanda) Klostreich, and their children, Gunnar Holte and the eagerly-awaited arrival of Baby Klostreich, and Cole (Jennifer) Praus alongside their anticipated bundle of joy, Baby Praus; daughter, Trista (Kurt) Hodges of Breckenridge and their children, Connor (Kaylie) Willprecht and their son, Sawyer Willprecht, and Alyssa Hodges and her daughter, Aubriella "Aubri" Rinnels; daughter, Tertia (Kyle) Christensen of rural Wahpeton and their daughter, Addie Christensen; son, Ty (Stefani) Mikkelson of Breckenridge, and their sons, Zane and Chase Mikkelson; brother, Gary Hollands and nephew, Spencer (Jaclyn) Hollands. Judi's passing leaves behind a void in the lives of many who cherished her.
She was preceded by her parents, George and Doris Hollands; her sister, Reverend Sandra Hollands; and her grandson, Zackary "Zackie" Willprecht.
The family would extend their deepest appreciation to the staff of St. Francis Nursing Home and CHI-Health at Home and Hospice for their many years of care and friendship to Judi.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home, Breckenridge.
