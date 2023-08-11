Judith "Judi" Ann Mikkelson, 75

Judith “Judi” Ann Mikkelson, age 75, of Breckenridge, Minnesota, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, surrounded by many of her loving family members, at the St. Francis Nursing Home and under the care of CHI-Health at Home and Hospice, in Breckenridge.

Visitation will be held at 5 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, with a prayer service beginning at 7 p.m., at Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home, Breckenridge. Her funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, with a visitation one hour prior to the service at Faith Lutheran Church in Dwight, North Dakota. Pastor Gordon Lee will be officiating the services. Burial will be held in Faith Lutheran Cemetery, Dwight.

