Judith ‘Judy’ McLeod, 79

Judy McLeod, 79, Moorhead, Minnesota, died peacefully Wednesday, July 15, 2020 in her home at Eventide Assisted Living under the care of Ethos Hospice following a short battle with cancer.
A private family memorial service will be held in Judy’s honor. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.wrightfuneral.com.
Memorials may be sent to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Ethos Hospice Care of Fargo.
Judith Annette Gutzmer was born May 14, 1941 to Elroy Arthur and Doris Lena (Stoltenow) Gutzmer in Wahpeton, North Dakota where she grew up on the family farm near Great Bend, North Dakota. She attended a one room country school through 8th grade and graduated from Wahpeton High School in 1959. Judy graduated from St. Luke’s Hospital School of Nursing in Fargo in 1962 with a registered nurse degree. She married Dennis McLeod and they had a daughter, Cheryl, and son, Curt.
Beginning her nursing career at St. Luke’s Hospital in the OR, Judy continued on and worked most of her years at St. John’s Hospital in St. Paul, Minnesota. Retiring after a 38 year career, she was most proud of her direct patient care in the ICU and ER.
With her distinct perseverance, Judy lived much of her adult life with Multiple Sclerosis. Her diagnosis in 1982 motivated her to volunteer many service hours to others with MS. In 2002, she was honored with the MS Society, Minnesota Chapter, Volunteer of the Year. Judy loved to travel the world with her longtime friend, Gary Anderson. Her favorite adventures included Ireland, Spain, and a catamaran trip in the Caribbean.
Judy will be fondly remembered for her sense of humor and charming wit. Judy always had a sparkle in her eye while spending time with her grandchildren and loved being entertained by her great-grandchildren. She never missed an opportunity to write a handwritten note always acknowledging her family members’ celebrations, birthdays and anniversaries.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Elroy and Doris, and brother, Gary Gutzmer.
Judy will forever be in the hearts of her daughter, Cheryl (Richard) Duysen, Moorhead, Minnesota, and her son, Curt (Lynette) McLeod, Houston, Texas; five granddaughters, Rachelle (Kyle Johnson) Braun, Caitlin (Casey) Bartz, Jenna (Andrew) Klein, Taylor McLeod and Paige McLeod; five great-grandchildren, Ansel and Elliot Johnson, Bailey Bartz, Madelyn and Grant Klein; and many cousins, nephews, nieces and friends.
Judy’s family wishes to thank all those who shared their support with kind words and prayers during this time of sadness. A very heartfelt special thank you goes to the team of caregivers from Eventide Home Care and Ethos Hospice.
Wright Funeral Home, Moorhead, is entrusted with arrangements.
