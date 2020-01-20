Judith R. (Simonson) Hockert, 78

Judith R. (Simonson) Hockert, 78 of Brandon, Minnesota, passed away Jan. 17, 2020 at Knute Nelson Care Center, Alexandria, Minnesota.

Visitation will be from 3-5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020 followed by the memorial service at 5 p.m. at the Frank Family Funeral Home, Hankinson, North Dakota.

Frank Family Funeral Home, Hankinson, is in charge of the arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Judith Hockert as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries