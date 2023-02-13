Judy King, 72

Judy Ann (Klein) King, 72
Judy Ann (Klein) King, 72, of Pelican Rapids, Minnesota, was welcomed home to heaven on Feb. 9, 2023, surrounded by her loving family.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, with a prayer service at 7 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Pelican Rapids. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service at the church.
Funeral Service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 17 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Pelican Rapids with Pastor Eric Schwirian and Allen Westby, S.A.M. officiating.
Pallbearers will be Judy’s grandchildren; Honorary Pallbearers will be her coffee group.
Interment will be at Memorial Garden, Wahpeton, North Dakota, at a later date
Judy was born in Breckenridge, Minnesota, on March 10, 1950 to Elaine (Dolezal) Solee and Reuben Klein. In 1968 she graduated from Breckenridge Senior High School.
On March 16, 1968, Judy met her soulmate at a St. Patrick’s Day dance at the American Legion Pavilion in Breckenridge, and on June 6, 1970, she was united in marriage to James “Jim” King. From this union came four sons, 11 grandchildren and countless memories. They moved to Wolf Point, Montana, for the first year and a half of marriage and then made their home in Wahpeton for 20 years and in 1992 they moved to Pelican Rapids.
There was nothing Judy loved more than her family. She poured her life into her children and grandchildren and was an amazing mother that pulled everyone together for countless family gatherings. Judy loved being in the kitchen. She was always preparing delicious family meals including a family favorite, duck and dumplings, as well as treats like cookies, cakes, and other goodies. Her cakes were elaborate works of art for all occasions. She sold Tupperware for several years in Wahpeton, and in Pelican Rapids, she started a Coffee Girls group that has lasted for decades.
Over the years, Judy was involved in Ducks Unlimited, church circle, and Tae-Kwon-Do. Judy had many outings she shared with loved ones including trips to the Western Minnesota Steam Threshers Reunion (Rollag), trips to Texas, trips to her grandparents’ farm near Lidgerwood, North Dakota, and many others. Judy had a love of the outdoors and spent hours gardening and loved to go fishing at the lake with Jim and the grandkids. She had a deep faith and while we know she was welcomed home by the Lord, she will be greatly missed by so many.
She is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, Jim, Pelican Rapids; her son, John (Stacey) with their children: Austin, Cassandra, Jayden, Katirina, and Deedra of Fargo, North Dakota, son David (Katie) with their children: Paige, Clara, Aiden, and Libby of Fargo; son Robert (Heidi) of Moorhead, Minnesota, and son Scott (Amy) with their children Ryan and Emma of Pelican Rapids, and one great-grandchild Grayson; Judy’s mother Elaine Solee; brothers-in-law: Marv (Sandy) King, David (Lyndy) King, Paul (Alicia) King, sisters-in-law: Barb (Wayne) Myha and Ev (Jim) Schmit; many nieces and nephews; as well as many other loving relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her father, Reuben Klein, her stepfather, Gordon Solee, her mother-in-law, Valeria King, and her father-in-law, Norman King.
Memorials can be directed to Trinity Lutheran Capital Campaign or Hospice of the Red River Valley.
Online memories and condolences may be shared at www.larsonfuneralpelicanrapids.com
Arrangements are entrusted to Larson Funeral Home, Pelican Rapids, Minnesota.
