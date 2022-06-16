Judy Medenwaldt, 74, of Wahpeton, North Dakota, passed away late Saturday, June 11, 2022, in the care of Essentia Hospital in Fargo, North Dakota, surrounded by her loving family.
Her funeral service will be held at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Hankinson, North Dakota, officiated by Rev. Thomas Clark. Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. Friday, June 17, 2022, with the funeral service starting at 11 a.m. Burial will follow directly after the service at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery. A live stream of her service will be available on the funeral home's website.
Judy Bartz was born Aug. 21, 1947, in Bryant Township near Browns Valley, Minnesota, to Norman and Bernice (Klemm) Bartz. She grew up on her family’s farm the second of three children. She graduated from Browns Valley High School in 1965.
She met the love of her life, Woody Medenwaldt, at The Ranch in Sisseton, South Dakota. On Nov. 21, 1970, they were united in marriage at Zion Lutheran Church in Browns Valley. The couple lived and farmed near Hankinson, where they raised their two daughters. Woody and Judy loved to go dancing, playing whist with their friends and neighbors, and vacations with their daughters between planting and harvest season.
After retiring from farming in 1994, they moved to Wahpeton where she worked for many years at St. Catherine’s Living Center. As Woody’s health declined, Judy became his caretaker never once complaining and always showing compassion and strength, allowing him to remain at home until he passed away in 2013.
She enjoyed going to her grandchildren’s events, playing cards, gardening, cooking, going to the casino and traveling. She was famous for her sour cream raisin and lemon meringue pies and the grandchildren especially loved her caramel corn.
Saddened to see her leave are her two daughters, Cheryl (Troy) Dohman of Breckenridge, Minnesota, Kristi (Jared) Falk of Hankinson; five grandchildren: Makenna, Corey and Carson Dohman, Emerson and Kylee Falk; two step-grandchildren Anthony and Danielle Dohman; a step-great-grandchild, Uriah; a brother, Gerry Bartz of Aberdeen, South Dakota; and several other family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, Woody; her parents, Norman and Bernice Bartz; and her brother, Duane Bartz.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home.
