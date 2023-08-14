Judy Petersen, 63

Judy L. Petersen, 63, of Foxhome, Minnesota, and formerly of Campbell, Minnesota, passed away, surrounded by her loving family in her home, on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023.

A celebration of Judy’s life will take place from 1-3 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, at Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home, Breckenridge, Minnesota. Time for sharing will then begin at 3 p.m. The celebration will continue at 4:30 p.m. at the Optimist Shelter in Chahinkapa Park, Wahpeton.

To plant a tree in memory of Judy Petersen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

