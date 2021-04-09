Judy Wolter, 74, of Breckenridge, Minnesota, passed away on Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at her home surrounded by her family.  

Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Friday, April 16, 2021, followed by a prayer service at 7 p.m. at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home in Wahpeton, North Dakota.  Visitation will continue at the funeral home from 9-10 a.m., Saturday, April 17, 2021, followed by her funeral service at 10 a.m.  

A livestream of both services will be available on the funeral home’s website.  

Arrangements have been entrusted to Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home, Breckenridge.

