Judy Wolter, 74, of Breckenridge, Minnesota, passed away on Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at her home surrounded by her family.
Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Friday, April 16, 2021, followed by a prayer service at 7 p.m. at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home in Wahpeton, North Dakota. Visitation will continue at the funeral home from 9-10 a.m., Saturday, April 17, 2021, followed by her funeral service at 10 a.m.
A livestream of both services will be available on the funeral home’s website.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home, Breckenridge.
