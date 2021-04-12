Judy Wolter, 74, of Breckenridge, Minnesota, passed away on Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at her home surrounded by her family.
Visitation will be held on Friday, April 16, 2021, from 5-7 p.m. followed by a prayer service at 7 p.m. at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home in Wahpeton, North Dakota. Visitation will continue at the funeral home from 9-10 a.m. Saturday, April 17, 2021, followed by her funeral service at 10 a.m. A livestream of both services will be available on the funeral home’s website.
Judy Arlene Desjarlais was born the oldest of nine children on April 15, 1946 to Gabriel and Violet (St. Claire) Desjarlais in Belcourt, North Dakota. Her family moved to Dunseith, North Dakota. Judy was sent to Pierre, South Dakota, where she attended school through second grade and then attended Circle of Nations School, Wahpeton, until the eighth grade. Following that, she attended school in Springfield, South Dakota, Rugby, North Dakota, and Flandreau, South Dakota, before earning her GED at NDSCS in Wahpeton.
After her schooling, she resided in Dunseith for a short time before relocating to South Dakota where she was married, from that union she was blessed with two children, Terri Lynn and Jacquelyn. She later moved, to Wahpeton where she helped relatives and other friends in the area with childcare.
On Nov. 20, 1970, Judy was united in marriage to Alfred Wolter in Sisseton, South Dakota. The couple made their home east of Breckenridge, where they raised their family. Judy worked at numerous jobs in the area including the Scotwood Motel in Breckenridge, the Leach Home in Wahpeton, Elmer’s Bar in Doran, Minnesota, Whitey’s off-sale in Breckenridge, and eventually in maintenance at the Circle of Nations in Wahpeton where she retired from in 2003.
Judy’s home was always open to others and she would welcome anyone who wanted to visit. She loved family meals, watching TV, embroidering, old time country music and dancing.
She is survived by her husband, Alfred Wolter, Breckenridge; her children, Terri Lynn (Bryan) DuMarce, Sisseton, Jacquelyn Crawford, Sisseton, Jake Wolter, Breckenridge, Gerald (Sheridy) Wolter, Mantador, North Dakota, Michael Wolter, Breckenridge, and Melissa (Thomas) Birnbaum, Hankinson, North Dakota; her siblings, Lawrence Desjarlais, Dunseith, Myrnabelle (John) Smith, Mahnomen, Minnesota, Ralph Desjarlais, Dunseith, Geraldine Desjarlais, Moorhead, Minnesota, and Cindy (John) Weber, Detroit Lakes, Minnesota; 24 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and numerous other nieces, nephews, and family members.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Robert and Gabriel Desjarlais; and a sister, Loretta Desjarlais.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home, Breckenridge.
