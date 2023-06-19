Juliann (Judy) Marie Resler Forster Vislisel, age 92, passed away on June 16, 2023, at Pioneer House Assisted Living in Fargo.  

Juliann was born May 7, 1931, in Rutland, North Dakota, to Valentine and Genevieve Resler. She was the eldest of their seven children. She attended school in Rutland.

