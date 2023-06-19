Juliann (Judy) Marie Resler Forster Vislisel, age 92, passed away on June 16, 2023, at Pioneer House Assisted Living in Fargo.
Juliann was born May 7, 1931, in Rutland, North Dakota, to Valentine and Genevieve Resler. She was the eldest of their seven children. She attended school in Rutland.
In July 1949 she married John Forster and they lived in Lidgerwood, North Dakota. They had one son, Norman. John was a mechanic for International Harvester and Juliann was a homemaker. She volunteered many years for the local ambulance service and was active with the Christian Mothers at St. Boniface Catholic Church. John Forster passed away in 1971. In May 1975, she married John Vislisel and remained in Lidgerwood. John farmed and Juliann continued being a homemaker while helping John with farming. John passed away in 1992. Juliann enjoyed gardening, knitting, crocheting, quilting, baking, canning, doing crossword puzzles, recording the weather and spending time with friends. She will be dearly missed.
She is survived by her son Norman (Carol), Fargo; brother-in-law Chuck Holen, Webster, Minnesota; sister-in-law Donna Resler, Minneapolis; three brothers, George (Gail), Fargo; Leonard (Gladys), Lindstrom, Minnesota; Alfred Resler, Ramsey, Minnesota; three step-grandchildren, Cari Lake, Fargo; Jill Ibach (Juan Latapí), Freiburg, Germany; and Trevor Ibach, South Carolina. Also surviving are six step-grandchildren: Noah and Addie Lake, Alexis, Leila, Reiley, and Evelyn Ibach, along with several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by husbands John Forster and John Vislisel, her parents, sister Diane Holen, and brothers Lawrence and Aloisius.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, June 22, at St. Boniface Catholic Church, Lidgerwood, with visitation one hour before the service and a luncheon after the service. Burial will be held at Calvary Cemetery in Lidgerwood, ND. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred in her memory to Pioneer House Assisted Living, 3540 University Dr. So., Fargo, ND 58104. Juliann was the longest-living resident at Pioneer House Assisted Living, being there 15 years, even longer than any employee. Thank you to those caregivers who treated her like family. It became her home.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.