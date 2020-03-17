Julie Burhans, 67
Julie Burhans, 67, of Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020 at her home.
A memorial service will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, June 13 at Grace Lutheran Church in Detroit Lakes.
Visitation will be from 1-3 p.m. at Grace Lutheran Church prior to the service.
Arrangements are with the West-Kjso Funeral Home of Detroit Lakes.
