Julie Marie (Deal) Miller, 66, of Wheaton, Minnesota, passed away Friday, Feb. 19, 2021.
A Public Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021 at Ave Maria Catholic Church in Wheaton, with Frs. John Paul Knopik and Stan Weiser Celebrants. Organist will be Cindy Sanasack with special music by Tressa Lanter.
Interment will be in Wildwood Cemetery, Wheaton. Pallbearers will be Shannon Miller, Michael Miller, Vince Smith, Steven Hennen, David Norby, Philip Deal, Peyton Deal and Jackson Deal. Honorary Pallbearers will be Prairieview Residents, Swimnastics Group, Red Hat Ladies and the Quilting Club.
Visitation will be held from 9-11 a.m. prior to the service time at the church.
Julie was born in 1954 in Breckenridge, Minnesota, to Jerry and Frances Deal. Julie graduated from Wheaton High School in 1972 and went on to get an Associate’s Degree in Nursing from the North Dakota School of Science. Julie worked as a nurse at hospitals and nursing homes throughout her career.
Julie was sweet and innocent and warmed the hearts of everyone she met. She was everyone’s cheerleader and a great friend to many people. An eternal optimist, Julie was determined to not let her physical health limit her activities. She loved to swim, quilt, socialize, and enjoyed going to the lake on summer weekends. She dearly loved her children and grandchildren.
Julie is survived by her mother, Frances Deal of Wheaton; two sisters: Joni (David) Norby of Nipomo, California; Jacqueline (Steven) Hennen of Lake Havasu City, Arizona; one brother, Philip (Colleen) Deal of Wheaton, Minnesota; her four children: Lorilee Bergin of Moorhead, Minnesota; Kari (Vince) Smith of Battle Lake, Minnesota; Shannon (Erica) Miller of Bemidji, Minnesota; Michael (Kelsie) Miller of Roseville, Minnesota; 10 grandchildren: Samara and Skyla Bergin; Madilyn and Charlotte Smith; Eva, Paxton, and Burke Miller; Ceci, Winnie, and Toby Miller.
Julie was preceded in death by her father, Jerry, and her nephews Ian Hennen and Benjamin Norby.
To sign the online guestbook, watch the video tribute, service recording or livestream visit www.bainbridgefuneralhome.com.
Bainbridge Funeral Home, Wheaton, is entrusted with arrangements.
