Julie Piechowski, 81, of Fargo, formerly of Fairmount, North Dakota, passed away Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at her home after a year-long battle with Acute Myeloid Leukemia under the care of Red River Hospice.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Fairmount. Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Burial will be with her oldest son and daughter at St. Anthony’s Catholic Cemetery, Fairmount.
Julie was born Nov. 24, 1938, to Carl and Julia (Pillsbury) Andresen in Breckenridge, Minnesota. She grew up on the family farm south of Rosholt, South Dakota, and attended country school before moving to Sisseton to attend high school and worked as a nanny.
In August of 1956, she attended a wedding and rode with a friend and their brother, Leo Piechowski. That night, she said she found “the one.” Soon after they were engaged. On May 9, 1957, Julie and Leo were united in marriage in Browns Valley, Minnesota. While Leo served in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Germany, Julie lived and worked in Wahpeton. After Leo was discharged from the Army, they proceeded to live for short amounts of time in Sisseton, Rosholt, and eventually settled in Fairmount.
For the next 50 years, children were never absent from their home as Leo and Julie raised eight children, assisted in raising their six grandchildren, and enjoyed the company of their 8eight great-grandchildren. Over the years, Julie worked multiple jobs in restaurants and house cleaning, and in the last few decades of her life, held various positions at Dakota Magic Casino, where she was lucky enough to meet several Country stars, such as Charlie Pride, John Michael Montgomery, and Porter Wagoner.
On July 10, 2007, Leo passed away, but Julie continued to work and enjoyed her various long-time hobbies. There were few in Fairmount who did not enjoy her baking, especially her buns, or warmed up under one of her hand-made quilts. Brides often received hand-embroidered pillowcases and flour sack dish towels for their weddings, and the dish towels remained her most wanted item up until the end. Over the years, she was part of the American Legion Auxiliary, Christian Mothers Society, and an active member of the St. Ann’s Altar Society. Always a night-owl, Julie enjoyed sewing late into the night, playing a rousing game of Pinochle or Canasta with family or friends, hitting the slots at the casino, or playing games on Facebook.
Over the last year, Julie was under the care of Roger Maris Cancer Center. The family would like to thank her doctor, Dr. Abou-Zahr, the nurses at the Roger Maris Infusion Center, the staff at the Sanford Health Outpatient Care Center, and Hospice of the Red River Valley. In addition, the family would like to especially thank the lab techs and receptionists at Sanford Southpointe. Julie would need blood work done several times a week, and over the last year, had spent countless hours with those wonderful ladies. They were so very special to her, and she looked forward to reminding them that she would be going home to nap while they remained at work. Without the care and support of all of these wonderful, talented staff, Julie would have left us much sooner.
Julie is survived by one son, Bruce Piechowski of Fargo, and four daughters: Loretta (Dylan) Moran of Wahpeton, and Andrea Piechowski, Melissa Nudell (David Hubbard), and Rhonda Piechowski, all of Fargo. She is also survived by six grandchildren: Jerry (Stacey) Piechowski of Fargo, Leo (Daphne) Taylor of Fairmount, Amanda (Brent) Krutzig of Otsego, MN, Derek (Emilee) McFarlen of Duluth, KeAnna Piechowski of Fargo, and Jacob Nudell (Kayla Laramy) of Chippewa Falls, WI. Finally, the apple of Julie’s eye in retirement, her eight great-grandchildren: Katlyn, Denver, Aubrey, and Sawyer Piechowski of Fargo; Emmerson Taylor of Fairmount; Nevaeh and Evelyn Krutzig of Otsego; and the youngest, Sena McFarlen of Duluth. Julie was also survived by brothers-in-law Stanley (Dorothy) Piechowski, Neil Piechowski, Joe (Darlene) Piechowski, and Kenny Keller; and sisters-in-law, Barbara Andresen and Mary Lou Klein. She is also survived by her close friends: Marlys Sikorski, Vickie Schuster, Bev Steffens, Bonnie Hamling and Beth Terfehr. Lastly, but certainly not least, her faithful companion, her Labradoodle, Gus.
Julie was preceded in death by her husband, Leo; daughters Lucy and Louisa; son Keith “Bozo”; parents Carl and Julia; sister Louisa; brothers Fred and Robert; sons-in-law Dan Taylor and Dennis McFarlen; sisters-in-law Doris Piechowski and Angela Birchem; brothers-in-law Francis Klein and John Birchem; nephew Jimmy Andresen; and niece Diane Birchem.
The Eggers Funeral Home in Rosholt is in charge of the arrangements.
