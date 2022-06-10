Purchase Access

June Ann Lee, 75

June Ann Lee, 75, of Walcott, North Dakota, passed away Feb. 22, 2022, in Fargo, North Dakota.

A Celebration of Life gathering will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 18, 2022, at Crooked Lane Farm, 17385 Co Rd 4, Colfax, ND 58018.

Wright Funeral Home, Moorhead, Minnesota, is entrusted with arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of June Lee as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

