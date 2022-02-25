June Ann Lee, 75
On Feb. 22, 2022, June Ann Lee, 75, of Walcott, North Dakota, went home to be with Jesus as she was surrounded by her family.
Open visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at Wright Funeral Home (Moorhead, Minnesota). A celebration of life service will follow at 6 p.m., which will also be a time to share favorite moments and memories. The service will also be available via streaming service at https://www.wrightfuneral.com/.
A Celebration of Life burial will be held at a later date with more details shared later.
She was born to Ellen (Bergh) and Wilfred Skramstad on May 30, 1946, in Enderlin, North Dakota. After June graduated from Enderlin High School in 1964, she went on to pursue her 44-year medical career. Her first step was in 1966 as an LPN at Dakota Hospital in Fargo, North Dakota.
In 1966, June met Gary (her soon-to-be-husband) through mutual friends, where she gave him a ride home one night (with her hair in curlers). After many fun dates, the two lovebirds tied the knot on June 14, 1968.
June and Gary raised four children, where she modeled unconditional love and faith in the Lord Jesus Christ. She was an amazing encourager who would always say “go for it” to her family. She shared her passion to read and cook and used her creative side to help the kids with various school and 4-H projects. June was active as a softball player for many years, but when she retired from playing, she coached her daughter’s softball teams. Her love for softball has been passed down to her daughter and granddaughters. She also was part of a bowling and horseshoe league for many years. Often you would find June and Gary “pitching” in a horseshoe tournament on the weekend. Playing an all-day Scrabble game with her friend Linda was a common occurrence.
June was active in many things around the community and within the church. For years you would find her teaching Sunday School, leading Bible studies, and being involved in the Lady’s Aid group as well as the local Homemakers Club. She also loved to drive, whether that involved taking her kids on a “road trip” around the country or driving beet truck during the fall.
In 1990 June enrolled at NDSU and received her RN/BSN degree (with a 4.0 GPA). She held various positions from Director of Nursing in a long-term care facility to being an ER nurse to working in ICUs to teaching college classes. Being the continuous learner and lover of books that she was, June went back to school again in 2001 and graduated with her Family Nurse Practitioner (FNP) license. While she retired from the medical profession in 2010, she was still her family’s “doc” resource when they had questions.
June is survived by her husband of 53 years Gary; son Darrin (and Andrea) Lee; son Ryan (and Alexa) Lee; daughter Sarah (and Dave) Schleicher; daughter Beth (and Zane) Hamiel; eight much-loved grandchildren: Ansel, Jonah, Tamsin, Kasia, Zarah, Izaac, Ellika, and Orin; sister Wendy (and Rick) Swenson; brother Adrian Skramstad; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Preceded in death are her parents Ellen and Wilfred Skramstad, Thelma and Clayton Lee (Gary’s parents), aunts and uncles.
Wright Funeral Home, Moorhead, is entrusted with arrangements.
