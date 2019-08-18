June Gutzmer, 83
June Gutzmer, 83, of Wahpeton, North Dakota, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019 at her home. A private family burial will be held at a later time.
June Marie Wiese was born on May 30, 1936 in Flint, Michigan, to Otto and Olive (Hollister) Wiese. She attended school in both Flint and Detroit, Michigan, and worked as a waitress and at the AC Sparkplug Factory. June’s family moved to Fergus Falls, Minnesota, in 1944, and she later spent some time living in California.
June was united in marriage to Eugene Gutzmer and the couple lived in the Wahpeton-Breckenridge, Minnesota, area, where they raised their three children, Eugene, Winnie, and Jackie. She worked at 3M in Wahpeton for close to 20 years.
Being a devoted Jehovah’s Witness, June liked to preach to anyone that she could. Lovingly referred to as “Junebug,” she was a kind soul, a generous person and loved to make everyone around her laugh. She enjoyed taking drives and could often be found driving someone to their appointments. June loved her grandchildren, especially their road trips during the summer where they all learned to drive before the age of twelve.
June is survived by her children, Winnie Gutzmer and Jackie Larson; her grandchildren, Brandon Larson, Bryan Larson, Kayla Gutzmer, Rylan Gutzmer and Amber Kania; her great-grandchildren, Calyse, Keira, Cami, Beckett and Easton; her siblings, Joan (Roger) Camp and Doug (Deb) Wiese; and her daughter-in-law, Genieve Thayer.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Otto and Olive Wiese; her son, Eugene; and her siblings, Joyce Goerdt, Henry Wiese, Emery Wiese and Jim Wiese.
Arrangements are entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home, Wahpeton.
