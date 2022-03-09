June Hulne, 91, formerly of Abercrombie, North Dakota, passed away Friday, March 4, 2022, at St. Catherine North Nursing Home in Fargo, North Dakota.
Visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m. Friday, March 11, 2022, followed by a prayer service at 6 p.m. at Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home in Breckenridge. Visitation will continue from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 12, 2022, at St. Thomas Catholic Church in Kent, Minnesota, followed by her Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. Burial will be held at St. Thomas Catholic Cemetery in Kent.
A live stream of her services will be available on her obituary page on the funeral home’s website. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of the Red River Valley.
June Elaine Miller was born June 6, 1930, to Floyd and Fannie (Arnold) Miller in Milnor, North Dakota. She grew up on a farm near Milnor and attended school at SYDNA Consolidated School for seven years, and then graduated from Milnor High School as valedictorian. After high school, she studied nursing at St. Francis School of Nursing in Moorhead, Minnesota.
On Jan. 9, 1951, June was married to Walter Hulne at St. Arnold’s Catholic Church in Milnor. They lived and farmed near Colfax, North Dakota, from 1951 to 2003 where they raised their three children and she stayed active as a 4-H leader. In 2003, June and Walter moved into Breckenridge, Minnesota. Walter passed away on Nov. 4, 2015.
June was a member of St. Thomas Catholic Church and the Christian Mothers. She enjoyed spending her winters in McAllen, Texas, and her summers on Deer Lake near Underwood, Minnesota. She also enjoyed reading, playing cards, especially Whist and Pinochle, and enjoying the company of her cats. She loved to travel and was able to make it to 48 out of the 50 states, only missing out on trips to Delaware and Hawaii. June was loved by everyone and cherished her time spent with family and friends, but she especially loved her time spent with her grandchildren.
June is survived by her children, Roger (Patricia) Hulne, Prescott, Wisconsin, Dennis (Lesley) Hulne, Abercrombie, North Dakota, and Mary (William) Lisburg, West Fargo, North Dakota; 12 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Hulne; her parents, Floyd and Fannie Miller; her infant granddaughter, Rebecca Lisburg; and her sister, Marlys (Henry) Martinson.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home.
