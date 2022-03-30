Purchase Access

Justin P. Stevens, 28

Justin P. Stevens, 28, of Breckenridge, Minnesota, passed away on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 in his home.

A memorial service will be held at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home at p.m. Friday, April 1, 2022, with visitation one hour prior to service.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home, Wahpeton, North Dakota.

