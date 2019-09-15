Karen Bullis, of Gold Canyon, Arizona, and previously of Tintah, Minnesota, has passed away. She was the daughter of Earl and Geraldine Price of Campbell, Minnesota, and was born on June 4, 1940 in Ames, Iowa.
No services will be held per her request.
She attended the Tintah High School, where she met her high school sweetheart, Marvin Lowell Bullis. On June 14, 1958 they were united in marriage in Tintah. They lived and farmed in the Tintah area for many years and they also owned Bullis Oil, the local Standard Oil bulk dealer. She spent many years working at the Campbell Tintah School District as a bookkeeper and kept books for their business, Bullis Oil.
Karen had a need for speed and loved flying airplanes and riding her three-wheel converted Harley motorcycle. These activities were the thrill of her life. She and Marv were also animal lovers and she loved her horse Tonka and her dog Dach, along with many other cats and dogs over the years. After retiring, they spent half the year in Gold Canyon and the remaining half on their farm near Tintah. After Marvin’s death in 2018, Karen remained in Gold Canyon permanently.
Karen is survived by her sister Toni (Bill) Merdan of Fergus Falls, Minnesota; one nephew, Bret (Angel) Price of Boone, Iowa, and a niece, Melanie Mills of Boone. She was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin, her parents Earl and Geraldine Price and her brother Doyle (Sandy) Price.
