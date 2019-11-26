Karen Hipp, 70

Karen Hipp, 70, of Breckenridge, Minnesota, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019 in her home, surrounded by her husband and family. CHI Health at Home Hospice did a marvelous job caring for her during her final weeks.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29 at St. John’s Catholic Church in Wahpeton, North Dakota. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.

Arrangements are entrusted to Vertin Munson Funeral Home.

To plant a tree in memory of Karen Hipp as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries