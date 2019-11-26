Karen Hipp, 70
Karen Hipp, 70, of Breckenridge, Minnesota, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019 in her home, surrounded by her husband and family. CHI Health at Home Hospice did a marvelous job caring for her during her final weeks.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29 at St. John’s Catholic Church in Wahpeton, North Dakota. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.
Arrangements are entrusted to Vertin Munson Funeral Home.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.