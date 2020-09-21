Karen Keller, 74, was called home by our Heavenly Father and reunited with her beloved son Brenden, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020 at the Linton Hospital.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, September 24, 2020, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 210 4th St S, Hague, North Dakota. With Father Shannon Lucht officiating the service.
Burial will take place at the Hague Cemetery following.
Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, with the Vigil beginning at 7 p.m. at Myers Funeral Home, 203 Southeast 2nd Street, Linton, North Dakota.
Karen (Krueger) Keller was born on June 1, 1946 in Edgeley, North Dakota, the oldest child of Ernest and Ella (Essig) Krueger.
She married the love of her life, Wilbert Keller, on Feb. 3, 1968 at Hague St. Mary’s Catholic Church. They were blessed with four children, Brian, Brenden, Clarissa and Joleen. Karen and Wilbert lived on the family farm, a fourth-generation farmer, until 2013 when they moved to the city of Hague. Karen graduated as valedictorian from Lehr High School in 1964. She went on to college and graduated from NDSU in November 1966 with a Bachelor of Science degree with a major in mathematics and a minor in German. She began her teaching career in December 1966 at Hague High School and continued until the high school closed in 1983. The last three years Karen served as the administration position. After that she spent the next eighteen years at Strasburg High School teaching mathematics, German, and computers and retiring in 2001.
After retiring, Karen started working at the Hague Grocery Store becoming the manager in 2008. St. Mary’s Catholic Church has been an important part of Karen’s life in many ways, as a lector, church secretary, fall raffle, communion minister, CCD teacher, and Altar Society officer and member. Many people knew Karen as the bingo lady from doing charitable gaming for the tri-county exhibitors for many years. She was also a member of the Hague Senior Citizens. She used her computer and accounting skills to accomplish many tasks.
Karen and Wilbert went to many bus tours to Branson, Canada, and other places in the United States.
Her grandchildren were the light of her life. Karen had many hobbies, including reading, playing pinochle, playing word games with her grandchildren and she also loved baking.
Karen is survived by her husband of 52 years, Wilbert; her son, Brian (Laura) Keller, Breckenridge, Minnesota, and her grandchildren Emmalee, Braydon, and Alexa, step-children Amber and Megan Hasbargen, daughter-in-law Lynette Keller, Strasburg, North Dakota and grandchildren, Elizabeth, Michelle (Brent Dziwulski), and Jennifer, Clarissa (Wayne) Brackenbury, Mohall, North Dakota, and grandchildren Shania, Connor, and Calli, daughter Joleen (Donavan) Silbernagel, Strasburg, North Dakota and grandchildren Derek, Kadee, and Darin; sister, Diane (Kevin) Wittmayer, Fredonia, North Dakota; brother, Rodney (Debra) Krueger, Oxbow, North Dakota; brother-in-law, Landolin (Mary Ann) Keller, Linton, North Dakota and sisters-in-laws, Cyrella Weisbeck, and Idora Brandner of Herreid, South Dakota, and Marietta Eberle, Hague, North Dakota, brother-in-law Jim Judah, Wilton, North Dakota and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by; her son, Brenden Keller; her parents; grandparents; sister-in-law Priscilla Judah; brothers-in-laws, August Eberle, Donald Weisbeck and Roland Brandner.
In leu of flowers the family asks that memorials be sent to St. Mary’s Catholic Church Hague, North Dakota.
