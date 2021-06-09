Karen Lynn Ertelt-Wanner 52, passed June 4, 2021 at Wahpeton, North Dakota.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Fingal, North Dakota, at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, June 12, 2021. She will be laid to rest in Holy Trinity Cemetery. A time of visitation will be held at the church from 5-7 p.m. Friday, June 11. At 7 p.m. the Rosary will be prayed followed by a prayer service.
The daughter of Clifford & Dorothy (Ramsett) Ertelt, she was born in Valley City, North Dakota, and grew up in the Fingal area. After graduating from high school, she attended Interstate Business College.
Karen moved to the Lisbon/Forman, North Dakota, area and worked at Waverly Inn, 4Gs Restaurant, Cattlemen’s Club and managed The Little Gold Mine. She most recently worked at CHI Hospitals, in Lisbon, North Dakota, and Breckenridge, Minnesota. Karen could talk to anyone and her big heart and empathy helped many around her.
Karen loved travel and adventure and made yearly trips with her sisters. She also enjoyed going to the races to cheer on her family. Her children meant the world to her.
Left behind are her children; son, Tony (Cortnie Williams) Smith, Dominic (Amanda) Ertelt, Blake and Katie Wanner; grandchildren Ryley, Ben and Isaac; brothers; Mark (Claudia), Jerome (Heather), Scott (Karla), Brian (Mary), Steven, and Chad (Heather); sisters Donna (Brent), Judy (Chuck), Janet (Mike) and many nieces and nephews.
Karen was preceded in death by her parents and sister-in-law, Joyce.
The Lerud Mathias Funeral Home in Valley City is assisting Karen’s family with arrangements. Please sign Karen’s online guestbook at www.lerudschuldt.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.