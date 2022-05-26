Karen M. Liere, 83, of Devils Lake, North Dakota, passed away Sunday, May 22, 2022, at Essentia Health, Fargo North Dakota.
Visitation will be held at the Gilbertson Funeral Home, Devils Lake from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, May 26, 2022, with a Rosary and Scripture Service at 7 p.m. No services Friday, with Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 28 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Devils Lake with burial in the church cemetery.
Memorials may be directed to the Pat Liere Scholarship at Lake Region State College Foundation in memory of Karen.
Karen Marlene Pittner was born Nov. 10, 1938, in Breckenridge, Minnesota the daughter of Anne Biel and Elmer Pittner. She grew up in Wahpeton and attended North Dakota State School of Science, then went on to NDSU to study Home Economics. Karen was a modern woman in the sixties. She moved to Devils Lake in 1962 to manage the women’s dress shop, Stevenson’s. She absolutely loved dressing and outfitting the young women of Devils Lake while promoting the store on a weekly radio spot. Her favorite line was, “Pantyhose, half off.” While managing Stevenson’s she was a member of the Devils Lake Chamber of Commerce and served on the Downtown Merchants Committee with Orv Hesch, Dave Glickson, and other downtown merchants.
Shortly after moving to Devils Lake, she was introduced to the love of her life, Larry Liere, by Fr. Robert West. They were married on June 22, 1963, at St. John’s Catholic Church, Wahpeton, North Dakota, and lived their married life in Devils Lake. They enjoyed boating, dancing, attending National Guard functions, Knights of Columbus Fourth Degree parties, hosting dinner parties, spending time in Texas and Arizona after retirement, and above all raising their children and spending time with their grandchildren.
Karen was with Stevenson’s many years and moved on to Lake Region State College where she taught Fashion Merchandising and eventually Marketing. As the Fashion Merchandising instructor, Karen put on lavish fashion shows for the Lake Region area. Karen became the DECA advisor and enjoyed taking her students to state and national DECA conventions every year with Larry as a chaperone and/or driver. Karen started a telemarketing lab at Lake Region State College and her students were trained on outgoing calls only, no incoming. They made many outgoing calls promoting local activities in the area. She retired from LRSC in May 1997. In her retirement, she became a casual employee at Mercy Hospital as a Marketing Consultant for several years.
Karen was a devoted and loving wife and mother. She was a master at balancing work-life and home life. She was very involved with her children’s activities such as leading girl and boy scouts, participating in hockey boosters, and Lake Region Skating Club. She was also involved in many community organizations such as St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Altar Society Infant of Prague, Women’s VFW Ladies Auxiliary Life Member, Shakespeare Club, Beta Sigma Phi, Elk’s Band, Bible Study, Bridge Club, and Book Clubs in North Dakota and Arizona.
Karen died peacefully with her loving family at her side in Essentia Hospital in Fargo.
Karen was preceded in death by her parents Anne and Elmer Pittner, her son Patrick Liere, mother-in-law and father-in-law Agnes and Tony Liere, her sister Joan.
Her family includes her loving husband of nearly 59 years, Larry; daughter Joan and her husband John Klinger of Victoria, Minnesota; daughter Sara and husband Jake Thompson of Devils Lake; grandchildren Patrick, Emily, and Thomas Klinger, Isabelle, Isaac, Jacob, and Alice Thompson; sisters and brothers-in-law Gayle and Hal Brooks of Weatherford, Texas, Patty and Curt Osborn of Wahpeton; sister-in-law Marilyn Peterson of San Dimas, California; and several nieces and nephews and their families.
Karen will be remembered for her many talents including bridge, gardening, sewing, and cooking/baking, her generosity, positivity, and can do-get it done spirit. Her presence on this Earth will be greatly missed.
Gilbertson Funeral Home, Devils Lake, is entrusted with arrangments.
