Karen Werner, 75
Karen Barbara (Brown) Werner was born Sept. 4, 1944, in Washburn, North Dakota to (John) Ray and Florence (Barlow) Brown. After a long battle with cancer, she died Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, in Breckenridge, Minnesota.
Visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home, Breckenridge. A memorial will be held at 6 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at the funeral home.
Karen grew up on her family’s farm near Washburn and attended a one-room country school through grade six. She graduated from Washburn High School in 1962. Karen continued her education at Capital Commercial College in Bismarck, North Dakota. While attended CCC she represented North Dakota at the American Beauty Congress Pageant in Long Beach, California in 1963.
Karen married Clayton Werner on Feb. 14, 1964, in Bismarck. She worked for Northwestern Bell/US West (now Century Link) in Bismarck, St. Paul, Minnesota, and Phoenix, Arizona, retiring in 1990. In 1976, she acquired her private pilot license and went on to attain instrument, commercial, flight instructor and multi-engine ratings. She was a member of the Civil Air Patrol, 99’s (Women Pilot’s Organization), and Telco Pioneers.
Karen’s grandchildren will remember her as their grandma who drove a Corvette, flew airplanes and sped across the ocean on a watercraft while they were on a family cruise. The holidays will not be the same without her large batches of “scrabble” snack mix.
Survived by her daughter, Tana (Doug) Erbes, three grandchildren, Emmy (Chris) Evans, Easton Erbes, and Cade Erbes; one great-grandson, Theodore; sister, LaBette Peterson; sister-in-law, Amanda Brown; and several nieces and nephews.
Karen was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and brother, Eddie.
The family wises to thank the caring staff of St. Francis Home (Riverwalk Unit) and CHI Health at Home and Hospice, Breckenridge, especially Alicia Blaufuss.
