Karleen D. Krause, 60, of Christine, North Dakota, passed away on Sunday, July 16, 2023.
A celebration of life will be held from 12-3 p.m. Saturday, July 22, 2023, at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home in Wahpeton, North Dakota.
Karleen was born on January 24, 1963 in Breckenridge, Minnesota, the sixth child and the only daughter of Thaine “Doc” and Donna (Lee) Willemssen. She attended elementary school in Foxhome, Minnesota, and then graduated from Breckenridge High School at the age of 17. Afterwards, she attended college at University of Mary in Bismarck, North Dakota, and then finalized her nursing degree at NDSCS in Wahpeton.
Karleen met her future husband, Bruce P. Krause, while working at a nursing home as an LPN. On January 11, 1986, during a blizzard, the two were wed in Fairmount and later welcomed three daughters: Meghan, Chelsea, and Jade.
The couple enjoyed a life working together, growing what would eventually become Krause Brother’s Construction while Karleen still worked as a nurse. With her entrepreneurial spirit, Karleen eventually then went on to own Dakota Frame and Globe Gazette after leaving nursing. On their free time, Bruce and Karleen would spend time with their daughters, go on trips throughout the U.S., and riding motorcycle. Most of all, they enjoyed spending time with family and friends at the lake.
Like the wind, Karleen would come and go. She lived her life on her own terms and lived it to the fullest. She loved to tinker, often working on multiple projects at once. Karleen was known to be dangerous with a sledge hammer, and loved tearing things apart and putting it back together. She had a unique artistic eye with everything she did, and was always working on something. She was a visionary and a jack of all crafts, especially jewelry making, quilting, crocheting, and drawing, but also dabbled in loom work, wood working, stained glass, and leather.
Karleen was generous, fun loving, and had a great sense of humor to everyone she met. In her later years, she enjoyed going to Montana and traveling with her little dog, Thor. Always on the side of Lady Luck, she would often win against the odds playing poker or spending time at the casino with her friends. She loved her family fiercely and was a source of support and encouragement. She especially loved spoiling her grandchildren with her creations and sending them back to their parents full of sugar.
Left to cherish the memory of Karleen are her daughters: Meghan (Carl) Tegtmeier, Chelsea (Blaise) Birchem, and Jade Krause; her grandchildren: Theodore and Clara Tegtmeier, and Thane and Reyna Birchem; her brother, Tom (Kim) Willemssen; sisters-in-law Shelly Willemssen and Patsy Willemssen; as well as uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Preceding her in death was her husband, Bruce; her parents, Doc and Donna Willemssen; brothers: Donald “Donny," Rodney “Rocky,” Gary, and Leslie “Les” Willemssen as well as in-laws, uncles, aunts, and nephew.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to Someplace Safe of Wilkin County, 61 for 61 Roger Maris Cancer Center, Plains Art Museum, or your favorite organization.
