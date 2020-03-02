Karolyn Nelson, 80

Karolyn Nelson, 80, of Wyndmere, North Dakota, passed away on Sunday, March 1, 2020, at her home.

Visitation will be held at Wyndmere Lutheran Church on Friday, March 6, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. followed by a prayer service. Visitation will continue on Saturday, March 7, from 9:30-10:30 a.m. followed by her funeral service at 10:30 a.m. at the church. Pastor Diane Krumm will officiate the service. Burial will be in Freeman Cemetery in rural McLeod, North Dakota.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home in Wahpeton.

To plant a tree in memory of Karolyn Nelson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries