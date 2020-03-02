Karolyn Nelson, 80
Karolyn Nelson, 80, of Wyndmere, North Dakota, passed away on Sunday, March 1, 2020, at her home.
Visitation will be held at Wyndmere Lutheran Church on Friday, March 6, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. followed by a prayer service. Visitation will continue on Saturday, March 7, from 9:30-10:30 a.m. followed by her funeral service at 10:30 a.m. at the church. Pastor Diane Krumm will officiate the service. Burial will be in Freeman Cemetery in rural McLeod, North Dakota.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home in Wahpeton.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.