Kathi Hasbargen, 79

Kathi Jean Hasbargen, 79, of Fergus Falls, Minnesota, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 2, 2023, with her family by her side at Lake Region Healthcare in Fergus Falls.
Her service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Fergus Falls, with visitation one-hour prior to the service at the church. Clergy will be Reverend Christopher Lieske.
Interment will be at Immanuel Monson Lutheran Cemetery, Wheaton, Minnesota, at a later date
She was born on Jan. 2, 1944, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. As the daughter of John and Bianca (Neumann) Duffing, she was raised on their family farm in Traverse County, Minnesota. She graduated from Tintah High School in 1961 and moved to Minneapolis where she was employed by First national Bank. Later, she moved to California and worked in the human resources department of St. Vincent Hospital in Los Angeles.
After returning to Minnesota, she married Rudy Hasbargen on Aug. 12, 1967, at Immanuel Monson Lutheran Church in Traverse County, Minnesota. The couple lived in Albert Lea, Minnesota for four years before moving to Fergus Falls in 1971. While Kathi’s priority was always to assure a loving Christian home for her family, she also found time to work for the Fergus Falls School District as a teacher’s aide and later was employed as office manager for the Professional Association of Treatment Homes, an agency providing family-based foster care in Otter Tail and surrounding counties.
Kathi was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church, the Lutheran Women’s Missionary League and church women’s circles. She was a talented artist, creating beautiful oil paintings of landscapes and wildlife for family and friends. She was an avid reader and enjoyed spending summers with her family at their cabin on West Battle Lake and winters at their home in Tucson, Arizona.
Kathi was a wonderful, caring mother and cherished time spent with her grandchildren. She had a witty sense of humor and loved to laugh with family and friends. She strove to stay positive when faced with adversity and would put others’ needs before her own. She found a way to live in the joys of life – thankfulness, kindness, humor, and positivity. She will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered.
Kathi is survived by her husband of 55 years, Rudy Hasbargen, daughter Amy Hasbargen (Lance Breiland) of Minneapolis, and son Daniel Hasbargen (Kimberly) of St. Cloud; grandchildren, Eva and Bianca Breiland, Joshua (Amber), David, and Paul Hasbargen; great-grandson, Aiden Hasbargen; sister, Mayva Kottke of Fort Ripley; several brothers and sisters-in-law, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Kathi was preceded in death by her parents, John and Bianca Duffing, and several brothers and sisters-in-law.
Arrangements provided by Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.