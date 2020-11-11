Kathleen Ann Lehman, 59

Kathleen (Kathy) Ann (Arnhalt) Lehman, Otsego, Minnesota, 59, was born June 9, 1961, to James and Ardis (Keller) Arnhalt, in Breckenridge, Minnesota. Kathy’s life journey ended on Oct. 16, 2020.
Funeral services will be held Nov. 14, 2020, at St. John’s Catholic Church, Wahpeton, North Dakota, with visitation before Mass starting at 9:30 a.m. Interment will be at St. Gall’s Catholic Cemetery, Tintah, Minnesota.
Kathy grew up on a farm at Campbell, Minnesota, and attended Campbell-Tintah School. She graduated in 1979 and then attended Alexandria Technical College, in Alexandria, Minnesota.
On July 12, 1980, Kathy was united in marriage to Gerard Lehman in Tintah, Minnesota. Kathy had a love for children and would do anything to make them laugh. She ran a daycare from her home for years and continued to take care of her granddaughter until 2019. Kathy loved to cook and was a cook for several years at Champlin Park High School and Oxbow Elementary School, Champlin, Minnesota.
Kathy suffered from Multiple Sclerosis, although it was very hard for her to get around, she continued to work at the Dollar Tree, in Rogers, Minnesota, and was currently employed at Walmart, in Elk River, Minnesota.
Kathy is survived by her two sons, Damian (Rachael) Lehman, Otsego, Minnesota, and Andrew (Kasey) Lehman, Otsego, Minnesota; two grandchildren, Autumn Lehman and Langston Lehman; her parents, James and Ardis Arnhalt, Breckenridge, Minnesota; five sisters, Mary (Ron) Conzemius, Breckenridge, Minnesota, Carla Witte, Albertville, Minnesota, Lisa (Mark) Althoff, Wahpeton, North Dakota, Cheryl (Joseph) Williams, Albertville, Minnesota, and Amy (Jason) Ennen, Moorhead, Minnesota; two brothers, Jerald (Tammi) Arnhalt, Zimmerman, Minnesota, and Randy (Amy) Arnhalt, Melrose, Minnesota; many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and friends.
Kathy also had a special friend, Murvin Lamont, Otsego, Minnesota; his three daughters who Kathy loved as her own; Jeannie (Rob) Olson, Zimmerman, Minnesota, Susan (Joe) Milberry, St. Michael, Minnesota, Tonya (Adam) Moshier, Mounds View, Minnesota; five bonus grandchildren, Henry, Harper and Harlow Olson and Molly and Macy Milberry.
Kathy was proceeded in death by her grandparents, Leo and Agnes Arnhalt, and Nicholas and Mary Keller; two nephews, Joseph Conzemius and Gabriel Arnhalt, and a great-niece, Gracie Cvancara.
